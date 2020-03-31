35 years of Super Mario: Nintendo to release several remastered classics this year

tech

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its beloved Mario, Nintendo is going to release multiple Maro classics on Switch. These releases include Super Mario Sunshine - a game that hasn’t been available since GameCube days. With everyone stuck at home for the foreseeable future, the timing seems rather perfect.

Insiders have apparently leaked deets to VGC and Eurogamer about these releases. These games will not just be released on Switch, but will also be remastered. Besides Super Mario Sunshine, there is Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy on this list as well.

Nintendo was supposed to reveal these games at an E3 event, but with all tech events standing cancelled or postponed, there is no official date about these games releasing yet. This will also be a huge boost for Switch which receives ports of classic games rather slow, if at all. While that doesn’t affect Switch’s sale numbers, some nostalgia sales are always a good thing.

The company will also be honouring Mario by releasing some new games like a new entry in the Paper Mario Series. Also, if Nintendo does stick to its E3 schedule, perhaps we could hear more about all this by June.