Home / Tech / 4 things you didn’t know your Fire TV Stick could do

4 things you didn’t know your Fire TV Stick could do

From playing games to mirroring your phone on the TV, here are four things you perhaps didn’t know

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Most of us either use a Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast for our smart TVs and are quite well-versed with the things these smart TV sticks can do.
Most of us either use a Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast for our smart TVs and are quite well-versed with the things these smart TV sticks can do.
         

You are probably watching a lot of TV at home now given that coronavirus has all of us stuck at home. And this is also an excellent time to be very glad about our smart TVs and all the quick access we have. Most of us either use a Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast for our smart TVs and are quite well-versed with the things these smart TV sticks can do.

However, there are 4 things that the Fire TV Stick can do that you perhaps did not know about. Check them out:

Your Fire TV Stick can travel with you

If you love to travel or if you’re moving to another country (not the best idea right now, we suggest you wait the pandemic out), you don’t have to worry about buying another Fire TV device that is compatible with the region’s devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4k will work seamlessly in over 80 countries.

All you have to do is go to Manage Your Content and Devices option and –

- Open the Settings tab

- Go to the Country Settings section,

- Select Change next to your current country

- Enter your new address and choose your new country

-Then select Update

Lost the remote, again?

Have no fear! You can use your mobile device as a Fire TV stick remote. Here’s how you can do it in 3 steps!

-Connect your phone to the same Wi-Fi network as the Fire TV device

-Open the Fire TV app your mobile phone and select available device on screen

- Follow the on-screen prompt and use the on-screen navigation, keyboard and other menu options to control the Fire TV Stick

Play games on your Fire TV Stick

You can play games like Mahjong, Basketball Hoop Toss or Volleyball 3D on your Fire TV Stick. To find games:

-Go to Apps

-Games on the main menu or press the mic button on your Fire TV remote and just say “Search for game apps”.

Mirror your phone on your Fire TV stick

Want to show a video you shot on your phone on the big screen? You can mirror your compatible android phone using the Fire TV Stick! All you have to do is ensure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and hold down the Home button on the Fire TV remote.

Ensure both devices are within 30 ft from each other. Select the Mirroring icon to mirror your phone on the screen.

