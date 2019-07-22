48MP isn’t enough: Next Redmi smartphone to feature 64MP camera

tech

Xiaomi’s Redmi is working on a new smartphone with 64-megapixel rear camera. While the name and other key specs of the phone haven’t been revealed yet, Redmi has posted a new teaser confirming 64-megapixel camera.

Posted on Redmi’s Weibo account, the teaser features an image of a cat. At the bottom there’s a cutout to show a close-up of an eye, hinting at a distortion-free zoom. The cutout also retains details and sharpness. The image banner confirms the 64-megapixel resolution.

The latest teaser comes months after Samsung introduced a 64-megapixel image sensor for smartphones. Called ISOCELL Bright GW1, Samsung’s new image sensor is said to deliver brighter images in lowlight condition and richer details in brighter settings.

“GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment. This allows the sensor to optimize its full well capacity (FWC), utilizing the collected light more efficiently especially in bright environments,” Samsung explains on its website.

Redmi’s latest teaser reveals the 64-megapixel camera ( Redmi )

Samsung’s latest sensor is said to be a big upgrade over Sony’s IMX586 sensor that powers phones such as Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro and other 48-megapixel camera phones.

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme has also promised to launch a 64-megapixel camera phone later this year. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently said the company was working on the “world’s first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too.”

