5 Amazon Fire TV Sticks alternatives you can buy right now

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:30 IST

Amazon Fire TV stick has changed the way we view TV. All you need to do now is plug the device into the HDMI port of your TV set, and you can choose your favourite shows from streaming sites.

While Amazon Fire TV is the one of the most popular media streaming devices in the market, there are quite a few other viable options.

Roku TV: Both Roku and Fire TV share a lot of similarities. Roku TV models range from 24-inch HD small screens to 75-inch big screens with 4K HDR and Dolby vision. It has over 5 lakh movies and TV episodes available across free or paid channels.

Roku TV is compatible with voice-enabled devices, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a slim and sleek design and has an easy-to-use remote. Roku TV streams popular content apps such as Netflix, Prime Videos, Google Play, Hayu, YouTube.

You can search your show or movies by simply writing the title, actor or director’s name.

Apple TV: Much like Amazon’s Fire TV, the Apple TV too is a small set-top box that includes the Apple tvOS, which is similar to the iOS for iPhone and iPad. The device has voice control and the ability to stream content to and from other Apple devices via AirPlay.

Apple TV has access to all iTunes content from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Apple TV has HDR 10 and Dolby Vision technology.

The company offers the device in two varieties, the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV, with 64GB and 32 GB storage capacity respectively.

Google Chromecast: You can play content from your smartphone on your television set by just tapping on a button in Google Chromecast.

The device has a small, dongle-like design that you can plug into an HDMI port on your TV. It accommodates 4K video streaming and supports multi-room audio playing. Chromecast works on both Android and iOS.

However, Chromecast does not come with a remote and ou have to use your phone to do all the work.

Raspberry PI: A tiny desktop-like device, the streaming media player has all the functionality to provide content. It has a 4GB RAM and Broadcom quad-core processor and four USB Type-A ports along with 2 micro HDMI video output.

Raspberry PI also has Bluetooth 5.0 and it can be plugged into a computer monitor or TV and makes use of keyboard and mouse to function.

NVIDIA Shield TV: This device comes with a 4K HDR Ready video feature, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. NVIDIA Shield TV has 8GB storage and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) powered by Android TV. It has built-in voice control, Google Assistant, hands-free voice control+, Amazon Echo compatible.

NVIDIA Shield TV includes apps such as NVIDIA Games, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime video, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, Amazon Music, Google Play Store, Google Play Music, PLEX and Google Play Games.

Once you opt for any of the media streaming devices, you do not have to pay expensive bills for DTH and cable connections.