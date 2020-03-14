5 best offline games you can play on Android

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:06 IST

Most of us are glued to our smartphones throughout the day for a number of reasons. Be it calling, texting, being active on social media like Facebook, Instagram or simply browsing, smartphones have become an integral part of daily life. However, there are times when your internet connectivity could get hampered. You might be travelling in the underground metro, or taking the subway, or you could be in a flight or visiting a remote location without connectivity on your Android phones. During these times offline games come to your rescue, saving you from some unnecessary drudgery.

There are some games that you can play on your Android phones even when there is no data or Wi-Fi. Wondering what offline games you can play? Worry not; here are 5 offline gaming apps on Android phones that you can play without any internet connection.

Stranger Things: Love the action, then you would be glued to this game. Stranger Things, is RPG, role-playing game, styled where you can solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character in it. It is well-adapted to touch screen smartphones and all you need to do is to tap anywhere on the display of your phone to move about and interact with each situation.

Minecraft: Interested in building a simple home or grand castles? Minecraft is one game that you should try. You can play this game offline on your Android phones with your friends or even alone.

You can discover the latest community creations in the marketplace, get all-new maps, skins as well as textures. Players can also change the time of the day and summon mobs in the course of the game.

Downwell: As the name suggests, this game lets you venture down a well in search of hidden treasures. The character, a young boy in his Gunboots, heads further down into the darkness filled with nasty creatures and mysterious secrets to collect the red gems scattered about the rocks. The Gunboots allows players to unleash a torrent of firepower on creepy creatures hovering in the well and enables to slow your decent with each shot. You can also shop for different and innovative weapons in the game.

Fallout Shelter: The game lets you manage a nuclear shelter known as a vault and makes sure that your inhabitants are being taken care of.

You can protect your vault from time to time. Prepare your dwellers to protect against threats from the outside as well as within. You can find new armour and weapons, gain experience and earn caps.

It also allows you to build a Radio Room to attract new dwellers with a mix of skills. You can also customise the look of any of dwellers in the barbershop. The game lets you convert worthless junk into useful items with crafting.

Alto’s Adventure: Like snowboarding? Do it virtually in the game Alto’s Adventure. It allows you to enjoy the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands and long-abandoned ruins with Alto and his friends. On your way, you will get to rescue runaway Llamas, grind rooftops, among others.

The game is physics-based and you can discover six unique snowboarders, all having special attributes and abilities. Try downloading all or any of the games from the Google Play Store app and enjoy your gaming experience at places where there is poor or no internet connectivity.