5 biggest changes Android 11 will bring to your smartphones

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:50 IST

Google recently released the first developer preview for Android 11. Usually the first developer preview is rolled out in March, but this time it was done on February 19.

The upcoming upgrade claims to have better 5G connectivity support, improvised privacy features and a brand new messaging interface. You can try the early preview of the Android 11 by installing the mobile operating system on your Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, or Pixel 4 smartphone. However, if you own a different Android device, Android 11 remains out of bounds for you for now.

Meanwhile, take a look at these five biggest changes Android 11 will bring to your Android smartphones:

Security

Android 11 will have better biometrics support. The new BiometricPrompt will support three authenticator types – strong, weak, and device credential. It will now be easier to share data blobs more conveniently between apps via BlobstoreManager.

Communications

Google says there will be a dedicated conversations section in the notification shade, where users can immediately find ongoing conversations on apps.

A change in interface is also likely as Android 11 will see the usage of bubbles. Bubbles keep conversations accessible while multitasking on the phone. This is possibly one of the most interesting features of Android 11. Users will be able to add images in notification replies.

ALSO READ: Poco X2 to get the Android 11 update, company confirms

Screen Recording and new screen types

This much-awaited feature will hopefully be there inAndroid 11. Apple’s iOS already has it.

The phone screen will now be able to support pinhole and waterfall screens. A new API will allow your apps to use the full screen space.

Privacy

Privacy is at the top of everybody’s minds and Android 11 will see the launch of one-time permission.

Apps will be able to access data only after permission from the user. This includes sensitive information such as location, camera and device microphone. Additionally, apps will be able to access user data only when it is use, a feature that is already present in iOS.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Android 11 will make your phone more secure

Improvements in 5G connectivity

5G will bring faster speeds and lower latency to users across the globe. Android 11 is said to have updated the bandwidth estimator API for 5G so that it is easier for people to downstream or upstream bandwidth.