5 cheapest Vodafone prepaid plans and what they get you: From Rs 19 to Rs 269

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:47 IST

Vodafone Idea has a substantial customer base in India and to retain existing customers and lure prospective users, Vodafone Idea offers a slew of plans that come bundled with benefits such as unlimited calls, internet, Vodafone Play, Zee 5.

And not just high end plans, Vodafone Idea also offers pocket-friendly schemes for its prepaid users.

Let us take a look at 5 of the cheapest plans offered by Vodafone Idea that has different validity spanning from 2 days to 56 days:

1) The cheapest plan is of Rs 19 and is valid for a period of only two days. As a part of the plan, the user gets to make unlimited calls across India and utilise up to 200 MB of internet data.

Even though the plan is only worth Rs 19, it offers additional benefits, including subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee 5 that costs Rs 499 and Rs 999.

2) The least priced plan available for a period of 14 days can be purchased for Rs 129. It offers 2 GB of internet data and one can send a total of 300 text messages. Along with this, a user can make unlimited telephonic calls in India and utilize subscriptions of Vodafone Play and Zee 5 worth Rs 499 and Rs 999.

3) The plan valid for 28 days, which can be purchased at a price of Rs 149, allows users to consume 2 GB internet and send 300 text messages within the stipulated time period. One can also make unlimited calls pan-India and enjoy subscriptions of Vodafone Play and Zee 5 worth Rs 499 and Rs 999.

4) A 21-day plan available for Rs 199. A person can send 100 text messages in a day and utilize 1 GB internet data per day along with the facility of making unlimited calls in India. Subscriptions of Vodafone Play and Zee 5, which are worth Rs 499 and Rs 999, are also a part of this plan.

5) The Rs 269 plan is valid for a period of 56 days and lets users send 600 messages and use 6GB data along with unlimited telephonic calls. Vodafone Play and Zee 5 worth Rs 499 and Rs 999 are included in this plan too.