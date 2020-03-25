5 digital privacy hygiene every work from home professional should know

tech

Now that most of us are working from home to stop the spread of coronavirus, privacy measures and digital hygiene becomes very essential. From organising files on your system to locking down accounts on apps that you might be using for business, they are all part of digital hygiene.

The main idea behind this is to keep a person safe on the internet. Getting rid of the junk and securing data actually reduces the chance of a cyberattack.

Working from home requires extra caution as the information that you are sharing on the internet may be confidential.

Organise your mail

Keeping the mail inbox clean is one of the most basic steps of a clean digital life. This also includes unsubscribing unwanted newsletters and other things which are consuming space in your mail box.

In order to keep a better track of important mails, categorise them and make separate folders.

Update devices, remove unwanted apps

We all know it, but then many a times we don’t make the effort to update the software. Devices should be running on the latest versions available. Along with enhanced features, system updates ensure you get the latest security system offered by a particular brand.

Every app or account uses some or the other method for logging in. This can range for direct email to username based login. If you are logged in to an account or an app that you no longer use, it will be very easy for the miscreant to access your personal information and data.

Hence, it is always a good idea to either delete the account or log out and remove the app.

Use Password Managers

The first thing that a password manager does is quite obvious, it keeps your password safe. They also provide a strong combination for password, reducing the chances of hacking.

There are quite a few free password managers one can use for the best protection online. Most password managers work across desktop and mobile, so logging into accounts should not be a cause of concern.

Two-factor authentication

A strong password is the first line of defence against cyberattacks but one cannot deny the importance of an added layer of security on their account.

Two-factor authentication is basically a code which needs to be entered after keying in the password. This code is usually sent via text message but sometimes it can also be in terms of verification links that you get through your email.

Another form of two-factor authentication is through fingerprint or face ID. Basically, anything which cannot be procured by another person is an apt tool for two-factor authentication.

Review privacy settings of accounts

More people would be using video calling apps, messaging apps to reach out to colleagues and clients after the work from home over the coronavirus outbreak.

While creating an account always ensure that the privacy settings are as per your requirements. Going through this in detail will keep you safe and help you know the kind of audience your information is being shared with.