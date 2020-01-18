5 features we want to see on WhatsApp in 2020

tech

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 08:03 IST

With over 400 million users in India, WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging apps. WhatsApp has rolled out several interesting updates over the years but there still remain certain features that we want to see in the app, ones that will make it all the better for daily use.

Dark Mode

This is probably is one of the most awaited features of WhatsApp. The messaging service platform is said to be working on a dark mode for the app, but as of now it has not confirmed by when will it be unveiled. Dark mode is not only a better option in terms of user experience, but also saves phones battery and is less harmful for the eyes

Self-destruct messages

The feature is already available on WhatsApp’s rival Telegram and it is soon expected to reach the Facebook-owned app as well. With this feature the messages will automatically get destroyed after a stipulated period of time. The feature is expected to leave no trace of the message once it has destroyed itself. The duration after which the message will get deleted can be chosen on Telegram and something similar too is being expected from WhatsApp.

Message pinning in group chats

With this feature, users will be able to pin a message on the top of the chat. The message will always feature on the top irrespective of the date or time it has been sent at.

Cross-platform support for iOS and Android

As of now the WhatsApp backup goes to Google Drive for Android users and to iCloud for iOS users. However, if an Android user switches to iOS or vice versa, then there is no way to retrieve the backup.

If a feature like this is rolled out, there will probably be a common server where the backup of all users irrespective of the fact whether they are using Android or iOS device will get stored.

Sending full length videos

Currently, only videos up to 16 MB, roughly 3 minutes, can be shared. If WhatsApp allows sending of an entire video, then it will just make it all the better.