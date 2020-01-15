5 features you can use on the Instagram app but not on Instagram website

tech

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:40 IST

Photo-sharing app Instagram offers a variety of features on its mobile application. Even though there is a web version of the app, it does not support as many features as the mobile app.

We take a look at 5 features that are available on Instagram’s mobile app but are not there on the web version

Dark Mode

Instagram mobile app supports the dark mode feature and the user needs to ensure that they are using iOS 13 or Android 10 on their device. The dark mode changes the display to black colour instead of the usual white. Apart from this, the feature also reduces the consumption of battery.

Dark mode feature in Instagram only gets activated when the phone is on dark or night mode as there is no way to enable the same through the app.

To enable dark mode for Instagram follow these steps

• Go to settings of your phone

• Tap on Display

• Choose dark mode or night mode

• Open Instagram, Dark mode would have got enabled automatically

Direct Messaging (DM)

Even though the Facebook-owned app has revealed that they are in the process of testing this feature for their website, it is not yet available on the web.

With this feature users can send direct messages, photos and videos to a person or a group of people. The icon for accessing this feature is available on the top right corner. One can also delete the message that sent via direct messaging.

Upload photos or videos

Pictures or videos can be uploaded by tapping on the ‘+’ icon present on the bottom tab of the app. On clicking it, one gets to see the phone gallery from where up to 10 photos or videos can be uploaded at a time. Users can put filters and edit the media as per their requirement through the apps inbuilt features. Location can be added and people can be tagged too.

Upload Stories

This feature of Instagram lets users share photos and videos of up to 15 seconds for a period of 24 hours. There are a variety of features that are available in the story mode such as making boomerangs, slow motion, rewind and putting text through the create mode feature.

You can also check memories by going to the create tab on Instagram story section.

Like Comments

To like a particular comment, either double tap on the comment or tap on the heart icon that can be seen on the extreme right side of the comment.