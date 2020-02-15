5 Google Chrome extensions you should have

tech

One of the most interesting features of Google Chrome is the number of browser extensions a person can add from the Chrome store. These extensions can assist the user in a variety of things ranging from keeping a check on typos and grammatical errors to filtering emails and general content.

Take a look at these 5 most useful Google Chrome extensions.

Grammarly

This is probably one of the best extensions for those who do a lot of typing work. Grammarly takes care of typos or grammar mistakes. The brand claims that more than 20 million people around the world use it already.

Grammarly is powered by artificial intelligence and they are constantly researching natural language processing (NLP) for better results.

Speedtest

This feature is very useful on the days when you are not too sure about the speed of your internet connection. The ‘Go’ button on the ‘Speedtest’ can check the speed of your internet connection in less than 30 seconds.

Download Manager

Even though Google Chrome is constantly rolling out updates to enhance the user experience but keeping a track of what has been downloaded is still not the easiest thing to do on the browser.

To check what has been downloaded one might have to open separate tabs. The Download Manager places a list of all downloads in a drop-down menu that can be accessed on the upper right corner of the browser window.

HTTPS Everywhere

Security is on the top of everybody’s head while browsing the internet. Your data can be stolen or hacked into at any time, and it is also not an easy task to know which websites are secure. HTTPS Everywhere allows the user to switch any website from the default “http” to “https”, which basically means that all websites automatically get encrypted and it becomes more secure.

LastPass

This comes as a boon for those who cannot keep a track of all their passwords. LastPass is primarily a password manager that auto-fills passwords for all the accounts that the user saves with the extension. This helps remembering different passwords for different accounts. One has to remember one password, which is that of LastPass.