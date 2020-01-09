5 interesting things leaked about the Apple iPhone SE successor

tech

Rumors about an iPhone SE successor have been doing the rounds for several months. The recent spate of leaks suggests that an iPhone SE 2 may be a reality sooner or later. According to recent reports, the iPhone SE sequel may launch as iPhone 9 – the phone which Apple skipped when it introduced iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 2017.

While the iPhone SE 2 may launch as iPhone 9, the smartphone is likely to borrow iPhone 8’s design with minor upgrades. The phone is expected to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display with no notch on the front.

Apple’s iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 is expected to launch in March later this year. Over the past few months, we’ve come across multiple leaks and rumors about the new iPhone. Here are the five key things we know about the smartphone so far.

Return of Touch ID

Apple did away with the popular home button with iPhone X in favor of Face ID. Following iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 models featured just the Face ID. Several users, however, have sought Apple to bring back the fingerprint sensor. The company may finally do so with the next-generation iPhone SE. Considering the popularity of an in-screen fingerprint sensor on Android phones, it’s not impossible speculation.

Single-lens camera

Even as the number of camera lenses is increasing on modern smartphones including iPhones, Apple is going to use a single lens on the back of iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9. The camera quality, however, is expected to be on par with the competing phones in the segment. Coupled with Apple’s 13 Bionic processor, the image processing is likely to be much superior to the iPhone 8.

Two versions expected

Apple is expected to launch more than 5 phones this year, including the 5G supporting devices. Two of the phones are expected to be in the ‘affordable’ phones category.

If this is the case, then Apple analysts expect that the upcoming iPhone 9 will have two versions-- iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus. A report published in DigiTimes claimed that the supply-chain sources have revealed that the brand has asked for two different LCD screens for the upcoming phone.

Wireless charging

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 may support wireless charging. The technology of wireless charging is not new and is already available for iPhone 8. The feature is old but is not available on a lot of phones as it is not as fast as wired charging. Moreover, the phones that are compatible with wireless charging are thicker because of a sheet that needs to be fitted in them in order to support the feature.

Availability, price

Apple usually launches its devices in the month of September each year, but in 2020 the brand may end up launching the much speculated iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 device in March itself, suggests Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per the analyst its price is estimated to be $399 (Rs 28,000).