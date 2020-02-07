5 medical apps you must have on your smartphone

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:48 IST

Coronavirus cases are on the rise and at least 550 people have been killed so far. Countries around the world are trying all means to restrict the spread of the epidemic.

There are different apps that provide information on the new strain of coronavirus that originated in China’s Wuhan city. Two French expats living in Taiwan have created an app that shows real-time updates on coronavirus, pulling data from World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among other sources, reported Business Insider.

This app, however, does not offer advice on coronavirus treatment. But there are medical apps which offer a host of facilities from delivering prescribed medications to getting doctor appointments and online consultations so as you can keep a check on your health and get help if and when you need it.

We’ve listed five apps for you that will help you keep an eye on your health:

Netmed

An online pharmacy, Netmed allows you to purchase medicines from your smartphone. One needs to download the app from App Store or Google Play Store, upload the medicine that has been prescribed and the order will be delivered at your doorstep anywhere in India.

Medlife

Another app from which you can buy medicines and other health care products is Medlife. You can consult a doctor, book diagnostic tests at discounted prices and offers through the app. You can get all these health care services delivered to your doorstep.

mySugr

Considered to be one of the leading diabetes apps out there, mySugr Diabetes App and Blood Sugar helps you maintain a diabetes logbook free of cost.

The logbook helps you keep a tab on your blood sugar levels. It allows tracking of the levels and comes with a carb-logger, insulin calculator (in Europe) and offers estimated HbA1c insights. The app also suggests you meals, diets, medicines and carb intake amongst other things.

Practo

This medical app allows you to find doctors, book instant appointments and even consult a doctor online. It lets you order medicines and health products, book diagnostic and health tests online as well.

Medscape

The app provides basic knowledge on medical news along with instructional videos and medical procedures. Medscape has information regarding side effects of drugs as well.

