5 PUBG facts you probably didn’t know

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:33 IST

Ever since its launch in 2017, PUBG has taken the gaming world by storm. In just its first year, the game set a record of reaching more than 1.3 million concurrent players. To put that into perspective, that’s close to the entire population of Estonia, a country in Europe. (just in case you were about to Google search Estonia)

The online multiplayer battle royale game gathered so much popularity that it became the best selling game on a single platform for 2017. In addition to these statistics, PUBG also has some facts that will surely surprise you.

1. Bluehole, Inc, the parent company of PUBG didn’t spend a single penny on the game’s marketing. Yes, that’s correct. It is believed that the game rose to popularity because of its unique game play and word of mouth.

That’s quite a bargain given that PUBG Mobile is one of the highest grossing mobile games of all time.

2. PUBG can ban you for 100 years! As crazy as it may sound, a user back in 2019 received a century’s ban for allegedly using illegal software and abnormal game logs. So the next time you plan on using a cheat on PUBG, might as well remind yourself about reading this article on Hindustan Times. You’re welcome.

3. Have you ever wondered what’s the story behind the name - PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds?

Rumor has it that the creator of the game, Brendan Greene, often used the name tag ‘Player Unknown’ for his online gaming activity. Given his liking for the nickname, you can probably guess the rest.

4. After its launch in 2017, various PUBG items found their way into the Steam Market, a digital marketplace that allows users to buy and sell certain in-game items. One such item, the red bandana, caught so much attention that it was sold for as high as 1000 USD and in some cases even more than that! Well, at least now we know why gamers are called passionate.

5. The introduction of the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile in 2018 boosted the company’s revenue by almost 365%.Royale Pass is essentially a progression system that allows players to rank themselves up and unlock rewards. PUBG Mobile earned $6.1 million gross worldwide on both iOS and Android during the Royale Pass’ first week. The game earned an average of $1.3 million in the three weeks before that. The profits have been incredible!