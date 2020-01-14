5 similarities between Android 10 and iOS 13

tech

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:33 IST

There are two major kinds of smartphone users out there, ones who use Android phones, and the others who swear by the Apple iPhones running on iOS.

Last year, we saw upgrades to both, with the release of the iOS 13 and the Android 10 or Android Q. Interestingly, while iOS 13 included the Dark Mode, more control over privacy settings and a number of features to make the iPhone more secure and easier to use, Google’s Android 10 also brought in the dark mode, a focus on privacy and a number of useful updates.

Now, between iOS 13 and Android 10, here are all the things that are similar:

Dark Mode: One similarity between both iOS 13 and Android 10 is the introduction of the Dark Mode. The Dark Mode allows Android and iOS users to save their battery consumption while making the screen easy on the eyes.

Privacy features: Apple provides an all-new ‘Sign in with Apple’ feature that allows one a safe way to sign into websites and applications. The Apple ID will be used to authenticate the account giving them more privacy.

The Android 10 privacy features come in the form of a dedicated privacy section in the Settings app. The main feature of the new Privacy section is that it has a list of different permission categories, along with a list of apps that currently have access to those permissions.

Editing tools: Google photos on Android 10 combines photo sharing and easy-to-use editing tools along with a quick and flawless back-up system. The inclusion of the Night Site mode on Android 10 for dark photography has only made it better.

Much like Android 10, iOS 13 too has a number of tools to make editing fun and easy. New features include the ability to adjust the intensity of portrait lighting and adjustments to the Photos itself.

Maps: Google Maps is considered to be the go-to feature on smartphones for navigation, with Android 10 including the incorporation of gestural navigation. The iOS 13 has Apple maps, which includes information about pedestrian paths and precise addresses as well as a 3D view of locations, much like Google Maps.

Siri and Google Assistant: Siri, which was launched in 2011, has seen new features added in iOS 13. They have included new organic voice, the ability to read and revert to messages, streaming radio stations, etc. The iOS 13 is also able to message using WhatsApp, hail a taxi using Uber, make payments on PayPal.

Google Assistant on Android 10 can keep track of appointments and events by just viewing the smartphone calendar and is integrated with every task that the user can ask of a smartphone. It also gives suggestions for entertainment and routes.