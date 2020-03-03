5 things that most PUBG Mobile players ignore but should NOT: Hear it from a pro

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:19 IST

PUBG Mobile is a competitive enough game. Whether you are playing in a squad or playing solo, it is important to keep certain things in mind to make sure you stay alive and win. Professional players have figured out how to do this best and we have some tips from one of them.

Meet PUBG Mobile Pro and Entity team member Abhijeet Andhare, fans will know him better as Ghatak. Andhare let us in on some special tips that ensure that Chicken Dinner. Andhare particularly shared some pointers for things PUBG Mobile players tend to ignore but absolutely should not, especially if they want to win.

Want to know what they are? Read on…

Gaining experience

A lot of rookies sign up to play at the semi-professional level at a very early stage and that could stunt the growth and interest levels of the team. “I believe before the team can really start competing, they need to get their basics right by playing online events, custom room games and understand how best they can leverage every button on their screen,” Andhare said.

Some people might argue that throwing themselves in the deep end is the best way to know how to fight with semi-professional players, but that is highly debatable, as one cannot learn if he/she is dead in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Understanding the dimensions of the map

“There is a common misconception that understanding the dimensions of the map is not important and nobody really understands the map like that,” Andhare said.

Understanding the dimensions of the map can help improve your aim because that has a direct relationship with how your bullet drops when travelling the distance. It also helps you understand the time it takes for the bullet to travel, which can help you take down a moving enemy from a distance, he explained.

Choosing the right grip

Players of PUBG Mobile are granted multiple options to boost their skills and aid in winning the chicken dinner. A small but significant option which is often forgotten would be the option to add attachments and improve one’s shooting ability, beyond pure skill, Andhare said.

He went on to explain that choosing the right grip for example is crucial to how well you can use a gun. Like the half grip fairly reduces recoil and most importantly improves recoil recovery, allowing a player to get better aimed shots at the enemy, while also getting in a greater number of shots.

Patience

“Patience, I think makes a huge difference between one’s survival or death. During all the chaos in the game, it is very easy to lose sight of the end-goal, however, being patient in every aspect of the game is crucial,” Andhare said.

Sometimes it would make a lot more sense to back away from a fight than to jump right in with guns blazing. Never, head straight for loot or a vehicle, survey the area and be sure that others are aiming for the same thing as you.

Landing technique

Besides landing exactly where a player wants, landing even a second earlier to other players has huge advantages of its own. When a player lands, the first objective is simply to find a weapon and take position with enough cover.

If a player wants to drop at a desired location and land first, then the drop needs to be precisely timed, Andhare pointed out. A player should ideally make the drop at about 600 mts to 800 mts from the target. After the jump, the player needs to fly or drop at an optimal terminal velocity speed of 231 kms/hr to 234 kms/hr up until about 100 mts to 120 mts from the target.