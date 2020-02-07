5 things you didn’t know you could do with Google Chrome

tech

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:07 IST

Google Chrome is one of the most used widely used web browsers in the world. Though we use Google Chrome every day there are several features of this operating system that we are unaware of or have not explored yet.

So here is a list of five tricks that Chrome users need to try now:

Instant Search

While browsing through web pages or reading online, we often come across certain terms of phrases that we do not know and want to learn more about it. The Instant Search feature allows users to get information about the phrase almost instantaneously.

Here’s what you need to do: Select and highlight the words/phrases by dragging your cursor on it. Drag and drop the selected text on the top of the browser window in Google Chrome to the right of the furthest tab.

Once you do so, a new tab will open that will show you Google search results for the words you highlighted and wanted to know more about them.

Reopen tabs

Were you reading a page online on Google Chrome but accidentally closed it midway? Worry not, you can get back to the page without much hassle. All you need to do is press Control + Shift + ‘T’ simultaneously on your Windows PC to reopen the tab.

ALSO READ: Google Chrome’s five interesting features every user should know

Numbers made easy

With Google Chrome you can do some quick mathematics. Type your math problem in the address bar and press the Enter key. You would see the exact result displayed right below it.

Sync bookmarks, passwords, browsing history

Google Chrome allows you to sync most of your data, including bookmarks, browsing history, passwords, tabs you open with it, when the sync option is on. If you wish to stop sharing this data with Google, you can disable sync. Here’s what you need to do:

· Open Google Chrome and tap on three dots on top right

· Click on Settings

· Select ‘people’ from the list on left side

· Your account name will be displayed along with an option on the right to Turn On or Off Sync

Media hub

You can now control audio by the ‘media hub’ feature. The feature is available on the toolbar and appears on the left of your profile icon. Once you click on the music note icon, an Android-like notification will appear. It has buttons for play/pause, rewind/forward and a close button.