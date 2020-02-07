e-paper
Home / Tech / 5 things you should know about 6G connectivity

5 things you should know about 6G connectivity

tech Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
6G is said to be 8,000 times faster than the 5G.
6G is said to be 8,000 times faster than the 5G.(HT Web)
         

While most countries are still stuck on the fourth generation of mobile wireless service, hoping that 5G will possibly arrive soon, China has already begun working on 6G.

As expected, 6G will be faster than 5G. Reports say that the China has already started working in two groups. One group includes executives from the ministries, while the other group comprises 37 experts from various technology companies and universities.

In September last year, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei had said that the company’s work on 6G mobile networks has begun.

President Donald Trump too had raised the issue of 5G and 6G and said the United States was eagerly awaiting the technology.

 

The ongoing tussle between Huawei and US has escalated the process for America to build a 5G network. The Wall Street Journal reported the US government is working with telecom and tech companies to develop a 5G network.

The US plan involves an agreement between the companies to allow 5G codes to run on products from any hardware manufacturer. This is an attempt to stop reliance on Huawei hardware, the report added. The Huawei CEO too said that they are ready for the US to escalate a “campaign” against them.

Let’s take a look at 5 things that we know about 6G so far:

· The speed of 6G could be as fast a 1 terabyte per second, which is said to be 8,000 times faster than the 5G speeds.

· Phone makers such as Samsung and LG have already started 6G research centers in South Korea. Other brands like SK Telecom, Nokia, Ericsson too are collaborating on a 6G research project.

ALSO READ: Move over 5G, Japan is planning to launch 6G by 2030

. Reports say that 6G will be advanced enough to turn sci-fi applications like the integration of human brains with computers into reality.

· It is also being said that with 6G, it might be possible for cyberspace to support human thought and action in real time through wearable devices.

· Whenever 6G comes it is likely that it will support connectivity across the sea and space, and will also prioritise low power consumption.

tech