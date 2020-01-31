5 tips to save your smartphone battery

tech

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:40 IST

Everyone wants their mobile phone batteries to last longer after a charge. Batteries tend to drain out quickly once phones get older, but how much and how fast it drains depends on factors such as usage and charging cycles.

Phone batteries are usually made of Lithium-ion. The ability of batteries to store charge depends on the extent of their degradation. While how fast something degenerates is not in our control there are certain things that are. Take a look at these 5 ways to save your phone’s battery whether it runs on iOS or Android

1. Use Wi-Fi instead of internet data like 3G or 4G. The internet data consumes 40% more power than Wi-Fi . So switching to Wi-Fi certainly helps in significantly reducing your battery consumption.

2. Opt for battery saving mode facility, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. On Android, you can find this feature named Power Saving mode, while on an iOS devices it is called Low Power Mode.

In this mode the central processing unit (CPU) of the smartphone modifies usage for different apps, notifications, brightness and various hardware options to reduce the consumption of battery.

3. Limiting consumption of video content can help in saving your device’s battery immensely. Video processing is a highly power consuming activity.

4. Reducing phone’s brightness is probably one of the easiest ways to save battery while not compromising on a single functional aspect of the phone.

Devices running on Android 10 and iOS 13 or later have started supporting the facility of dark mode or night mode which also plays an important role in power saving.

5. The phone consumes the minimum amount of battery when put on the airplane mode. When the device is put on this mode, facilities such as GSM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS are automatically disabled.

The phone in an airplane mode utilises only up to 5% of its usual energy consumption with the screen off.