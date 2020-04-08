5G: Oppo, Ericsson, MediaTek successfully test voice, video call on next-gen network

tech

Oppo said it had successfully tested voice and video calling solely on the 5G network. The company says the trial will pave the way for high-quality 5G experience to consumers. Oppo partnered with MediaTek and Ericsson for the trial.

Oppo said it made VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls on a customised smartphone running on MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 1000 series processor. Ericsson (Radio System) provided the end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network.

VoNR is essentially a calling service that exclusively uses the 5G band. Oppo says the VoNR delivers lower latency, better sound and picture quality compared to the older generation infrastructure.

The successful joint test was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. After dialling, the two phones connected almost instantly and then seamlessly switched to a high-definition video call with a single keypress, said Oppo in a release.

Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, OPPO said, “As a leading global technology company, OPPO proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G. Our cooperation with Ericsson and MediaTek on VoNR is part of our in-depth collaborations in the 5G era. We aim to become the industry’s ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time improve 5G experience for the users.”

Hannes Ekström, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson says: “After spearheading 5G rollouts across the world, we are gearing up for the next step: 5G Standalone services. Using an Ericsson end-to-end 5G Standalone network based on commercial hardware and software, along with devices from our partners OPPO and MediaTek, we’ve shown that beyond the high-speed capabilities delivered by 5G, we are ready to deliver on the voice and video calls that will remain important to consumers. This achievement confirms our commitment to enabling service providers to offer a superior end-to-end 5G experience.”

