Samsung Galaxy S10 to Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: Here are the latest 5G smartphones

The first generation of 5G smartphones is here. At the ongoing MWC tech show in Barcelona, all the top smartphone companies showcased their first 5G smartphones. For now, most of these 5G phones are targeted at the premium consumers.

While the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi introduced a 5G version of their existing phones, Samsung and Huawei showcased futuristic foldable phones with the latest gen mobile broadband. Majority of the phones will go on sale in the second quarter of this year.

OnePlus 7 5G

OnePlus showcased its 5G prototype smartphone at the MWC 2019. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, OnePlus 5G also leverages Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Qualcomm RF front-end solutions. At the tech show, OnePlus simulated a futuristic setting of 5G cloud gaming where users could play graphic-intensive heavy games online without facing issues such as latency or lag. OnePlus has teamed up with mobile carriers like EE to release a commercial smartphone in the UK.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi at MWC Barcelona launched a 5G version of its Mi Mix 3, its latest full-screen phone with a slider camera mechanism. The new Xiaomi 5G phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with X50 modem. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G will be available at a starting price of 599 Euros (Rs 48,000 approximately) starting May. The phone will be initially available in select Europe markets.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung last week launched Galaxy S10 series. The latest smartphone portfolio includes three smartphones, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. Samsung also introduced two 5G smartphones – Galaxy Fold and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

While we already know that Galaxy Fold is a foldable phone, Galaxy S10 5G step up the specs game with 6.7-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED display and HDR 10+ support. It is also Samsung’s one of the first phones to come with in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Highlight of the phone is triple-camera setup on both front and back.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at $1980 and will be available in the second quarter. Galaxy S10 5G will also be released later in June this year.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Foldable smartphones compared

Oppo

After Samsung, Oppo was the second top player to launch a 5G smartphone. Oppo’s latest smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with X50 5G modem, integrated RF (radio frequency) transceiver and RF front-end solutions. Oppo hasn’t yet disclosed when it will be commercially launching its 5G phone.

Huawei Mate X, Mate 20

Huawei’s latest foldable phone, Mate X, also supports 5G. Priced EUR 2,999 (Rs 1,85,000 approximately), Mate X uses Kirin 980 processor with Balong 5000 modem for faster connectivity. Huawei has also announced a Mate 20 X smartphone with 5G. Both the phones will be available later this year.

LG V50 ThinQ

LG is taking on foldable phones with its own dual-screen smartphone. Its latest V50 ThinQ comes with two screens which allow users to run separate tasks on different displays. The smartphone also supports 5G network. The company hasn’t yet disclosed the price of its new AI phone.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 16:35 IST