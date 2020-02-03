e-paper
Home / Tech / 5G smartphone sales in India to hit 144 million by 2025: Report

5G smartphone sales in India to hit 144 million by 2025: Report

The first wave of 5G smartphones will contribute to roughly 1 per cent of the shipment volumes in 2020,a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said.

tech Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
5G smartphone sales to hit 144 million in India by 2025 (REUTERS)
         

The year 2020 will see the first wave of 5G-enabled smartphones arriving in India and the volume of such phones may reach 144 million units by 2025, a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Monday.

The first wave of 5G smartphones will contribute to roughly 1 per cent of the shipment volumes in 2020, primarily driven by a hyper-competitive market conditions with smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) aiming to establish their market leadership early.

“In 2020, India will see the first wave of 5G devices from leading smartphone OEMs, mostly Chinese, aiming to establish their 5G leadership early. We anticipate around 10-12 5G smartphone models to hit the market during the year,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

While 5G shipments will remain nascent, for early tech adopters, it represents more choices than before.

“With the onset of 5G, the field of play will get increasingly limited for Indian brands. Unless they start investing, and upscaling their R&amp;D and innovation efforts around 5G, they will be further marginalized,” added Ram.

According to the report, the shadow of coronavirus looms large on the Indian smartphone industry as of now.

“China accounts for almost 85 per cent of the mobile phone components imported into India. If the coronavirus-infected lockdown in China continues, it will spell serious trouble for smartphone brands in India in H1 2020, and potentially even beyond,” cautioned Ram.

