e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / 5G smartphone sales to hit 8.4 million units in S Korea this year: Report

5G smartphone sales to hit 8.4 million units in S Korea this year: Report

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, 5G smartphones are estimated to account for 48 per cent of South Korea’s total smartphone sales this year

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
5G phones gradually dominate S Korean market
5G phones gradually dominate S Korean market(Reuters)
         

Sales of 5G smartphones are expected to reach 8.4 million units in South Korea this year as handset manufacturers are racing to release more affordable devices that support 5G.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, 5G smartphones are estimated to account for 48 per cent of South Korea’s total smartphone sales this year. Last year, 5G-capable phones made up 28 per cent of the total smartphone sales here.

The number of subscribers to the 5G mobile network in South Korea reached 5.77 million as of last week, according to the country’s science ministry. South Korean mobile carriers commercialized 5G services in April last year.

Counterpoint Research said 13 new 5G smartphones will hit the domestic market this year, up from seven 5G handsets last year.

Samsung Electronics the world’s largest smartphone vendor, unveiled 5G versions of the Galaxy A71 and A51 mid-range smartphones this week, reports , Yonhap news agency.

It is expected to release the 5G variant of the Galaxy A91 in the second half of the year, according to Counterpoint Research.

LG Electronics is also projected to launch a new 5G smartphone in the first half of the year and to introduce one or two 5G-supported Q series smartphones in the second half of the year.

Apple is also expected to release a 5G version of its iPhone in the second half of the year, it said.

Counterpoint Research, however, said the global spread of the novel coronavirus could affect the expansion of the 5G market, adding that the fast recovery of mobile demand in the second half would be a key factor in the market’s growth.

tags
top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech