5G to foldable phones: What to expect at MWC 2019

The biggest smartphone event is set to begin in a few weeks. The annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) will take place in Barcelona, Spain from February 25 to 28.

The four-day tech event will witness new product unveilings from smartphone makers like Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, LG and more. The theme for this year’s MWC is “Intelligent Connectivity” which will involve information and announcements around 5G, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT). Ahead of the event, media events have been sent and teasers flashed for the upcoming product launches. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect at MWC 2019.

Nokia

HMD Global shared its event announcement for MWC 2019 which is scheduled to take place on February 24. The highlight of this event is expected to be the launch Nokia 9 PureView smartphone featuring a penta-camera setup. HMD Global could also unveil more phones like the Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 Plus.

Come with us to explore #ConnectingTheFuture LIVE from #MWC at 6:30 pm IST on 24th February. Are you ready to reveal the unprecedented? pic.twitter.com/DxRhY5YHFz — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) February 1, 2019

Huawei

Huawei will take one of the biggest limelights at MWC 2019 with its “Connecting the future” event. Huawei will unveil its first foldable smartphone which will also come with 5G support, making it a first in the industry. Huawei’s foldable phone will be powered by the recently launched Balong 5000 5G chip.

Oppo

Oppo’s pre-MWC event will take place on February 23. Here, the company is expected to reveal more details of its 10x hybrid optical zoom camera technology. Oppo could also launch its flagship Find X2 smartphone featuring the new camera tech. More details on the same will be announced at the event. Oppo also confirmed a foldable smartphone from the company at its MWC event.

You've heard the rumors.

Hit that ♥️ if you're ready to #GetCloser pic.twitter.com/lgz6SOkQBZ — OPPO (@oppo) January 21, 2019

LG

Joining Huawei, LG will also unveil its 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. This LG flagship will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery and vapor cooling chamber. LG hasn’t confirmed the device but it will most likely be the G8. Some reports also suggest LG could launch the V50 ThinQ instead.

Sony

Sony takes its MWC event to unveil a new flagship smartphone. This year, Sony is expected to launch the rumoured Xperia XZ4 which could house a triple-camera setup at the rear. Joining the Xperia XZ4 could be its compact version.

Samsung

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series will not see an MWC launch this year. The South Korean giant will launch the new Galaxy S10 series five days ahead of MWC at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in San Francisco. Stealing the show could be Samsung’s ‘Galaxy F’ foldable phone. Samsung has already unveiled the phone, but it is expected to make a proper appearance at the event. A leaked teaser video also suggests the same.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 15:30 IST