6 reasons why Apple hailed 2019 as historic: From the App Store to Apple TV

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:26 IST

Apple had a pretty interesting 2019. From lowering the price of the iPhone XR and finally fixing the impasse it had been facing in several markets, to launching the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro along with the new iPad, the new iMac Pro etc and of course, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Pay.

The tech giant has called 2019 ‘historic’ in a round-up it released today for their “a year that introduced Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Card, and celebrated the continued success of the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and more experiences only Apple can create and deliver”.

“2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple’s history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security. We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our Services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world’s best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

Too take a look back, here’s why 2019 worked for Apple:

Customers spent $1.42 billion on the App Store between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned over $155 billion, with a quarter of those earnings coming from the past year alone. App Store customers spent a record $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, a 16% increase over last year, and a whopping $386 million on New Year’s Day 2020 alone, a 20% increase over last year and a new single-day record.

Over 50% users on Apple Music used the new time-synced lyrics feature

The new time-synced lyrics feature was a highlight in 2019 with over 50% of listener using it on iOS 13. Apple also garnered a lot of new listeners on the innovative Beats 1 radio station that offered exclusive shows by Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Elton John.

Apple TV+ launched and brought in some smashing shows

Apple TV+ is the home of Apple Originals from the world’s greatest storytellers, including the critically acclaimed The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, See and Servant. Apple TV+ made history as the first streaming platform to receive multiple Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in its launch year, and it was the first and only streaming service to debut instantly in over 100 countries and regions.

Apple TV and its 30+ channels

The Apple TV app now offers over 30 Apple TV channels — direct subscriptions to premium video services so customers can watch both online and offline, ad-free and on demand, all in one app.

Apple Arcade’s exclusive games

Apple Arcade offered users unlimited access to the entire catalog of 100+ new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade featured award-winning titles such as Sayonara Wild Hearts, Assemble with Care and Mini Motorways etc.

Apple Card and Apple Pay changed how you spent money

Apple Card and Apple Pay lead innovation with the way customers paid for goods and services and accessed everyday experiences. Last month, customers began using Apple Card Monthly Instalments to purchase new iPhones and pay for them over 24 months with zero interest. In 2019, entry to more than 150 stadiums, ballparks, arenas and entertainment venues around the world was available with contactless tickets on iPhone and the Apple Watch. Customers could ride public transit with Apple Pay in some of the largest cities in the world, including Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Moscow, London and New York.

In 2020 customers will be able to easily tap their iPhone and Apple Watch to ride trains and buses in even more cities, including Washington DC, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Foshan, and access dorms and services at additional universities across the US.