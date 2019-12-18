e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Tech / 67% say AI use can increase sales, profits by online retailers: Adobe-YouGov survey

67% say AI use can increase sales, profits by online retailers: Adobe-YouGov survey

According to the survey, 56% people are more likely to buy from retailers using AI capabilities as long as they offer low prices, excellent customer service and online experience.

tech Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
67% say AI use can increase sales by online retailers: Survey
67% say AI use can increase sales by online retailers: Survey(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

When it comes to technologies like automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), 67 % people say the prospect of AI being used to increase sales and profits by online retailers, if that use resulted in a better customer experience, said a new survey on Wednesday.

Software giant Adobe, along with YouGov surveyed over 7,000 respondents from various markets in JAPAC region including India, Australia, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore to provide online retailers with key insights around the purchasing preferences of modern-day customers.

“As personalisation becomes vital towards unlocking the customer experiences of the future, there is a growing need for brands to augment and deepen customers’ end to end engagement journey across the spectrum, and make it more meaningful and appealing for long term engagement,” Nicholas Kontopoulos, Head of APAC Digital Experience Commercial Marketing, Adobe, said in a statement.

According to the software major, 56 % people are more likely to buy from retailers using AI capabilities as long as they offer low prices, excellent customer service and online experience.

Titled “Listen: A Magento Meaningful CX Series”, the survey underpins the ever-increasing importance of customer experiences for brands looking to stay ahead in the hyper competitive online retail space.

Further, almost one-third the consumers or 31 % respondents said they were happy to get product suggestions basis their search history -- underlining the growing need for personalisation.

Meanwhile, for online retailers, it’s no longer a simple case of bricks vs clicks anymore. While price remains a key determinant, the study suggests that online retailers need to focus on developing seamless, enriching customer experience strategies to engage modern customers.

51 % of the surveyed customers said it’s important for websites to work well on smartphones.

Underscoring the importance of accessibility, half the consumers (50 %) said they would choose to buy from a retailer if their website is easy to use and navigate while 47 % would do so if it loads quickly.

Almost half (46 %) of Indian customers prefer engaging with a retailer online for the second time if loyalty schemes are extended -- this is only behind Singapore (53 %) in the entire APAC region.

tags
top news
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets Chase, WI three down
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets Chase, WI three down
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech