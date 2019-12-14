e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Tech

A Fast and Furious game is coming to PS4, Xbox One in 2020

Fast & Furious Crossroads will feature an authentic storyline with voice overs from actors Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel.

tech Updated: Dec 14, 2019 12:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
(Fast and Furious Crossroads)
         

A Fast and the Furious video game called Fast & Furious Crossroads is coming to PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM in May 2020.

It was announced during The Game Awards by actors Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel, who will also be playing their characters from the film in the game itself.

Given that this is a Fast and Furious game, it will feature plenty of stunts (like a death-defying leap from a car onto a moving train) and a variety of gadgets, Engadget has recently reported.

“The action-packed gameplay, all-star voiceover cast, and authentic Fast and Furious experience continues our mantra of delivering ‘more fun for everyone’ and is an exciting addition to our robust catalogue of entertainment for fans of all ages,” Chris Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc said.

 

Fast and Furious Crossroads is being developed by Slightly Mad Studios, which was recently acquired by Codemasters, an award-winning British video game developer and publisher.

“As huge fans of the franchise, it’s an honour to be able to expand the Fast & Furious franchise into the world of video games with a brand new story, the introduction of a new crew with ties to beloved characters, and iconic and stunning set pieces,” said Andy Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, Slightly Mad Studios.

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech