e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / A look at Nokia’s ‘cost-effective’ smart street pole with sensors, cameras, 5G emitter

A look at Nokia’s ‘cost-effective’ smart street pole with sensors, cameras, 5G emitter

Nokia’s technology might also come handy to identify and clampdown on traffic violators.

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A look at Nokia’s smart pole
A look at Nokia’s smart pole(Nokia)
         

Light poles are one of the best things on streets that help you avoid accidents. But have you ever heard of one fitted with sensors, cameras and 5G emitters? Nokia is coming up with LuxTurrim5G project in Finland to create such a smart pole.

According to Nokiamob.net, the smart poles, being tested at Nokia’s Espoo campus, may not be that appealing to the eyes but are innovative.

One can also see the GATCHA autonomous bus, part of a smart project, driving around in the Nokia campus.

In a detailed video, Nokia said the smart poles will enable 5G digital services to monitor air quality, improve road safety and transport efficiency. The poles are not only tech savvy but also cost-effective.

 

The LuxTurrim5G embeds 5G inside light poles, enabling smart city services from public safety and energy efficiency to public transportation among others.

ALSO READ: Sophia, the robot, channels her inner Bengali in a red saree in Kolkata

This is a Nokia Bell Labs driven ecosystem project that is developing and demonstrating 5G network based on smart poles with integrated antennas, base stations, sensors, screens and other devices.

Browsing will become all the easier, better and faster on the go once these smart poles come into force. It will also enable you to enjoy seamless browsing, checking navigation apps wherever you are.

ALSO READ: Robots employed to deliver food, meds to coronavirus affected patients

The cameras fitted on these smart poles would also restrict miscreants from carrying out any wrong deeds.

Though the smart poles are at the nascent stage and being tested in Finland only for now, they will quite be helpful when they are made available in other countries dealing with heavy traffic such as India.

The technology might also come handy to identify and clampdown on traffic violators.

tags
top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech