A look at Nokia’s ‘cost-effective’ smart street pole with sensors, cameras, 5G emitter

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:18 IST

Light poles are one of the best things on streets that help you avoid accidents. But have you ever heard of one fitted with sensors, cameras and 5G emitters? Nokia is coming up with LuxTurrim5G project in Finland to create such a smart pole.

According to Nokiamob.net, the smart poles, being tested at Nokia’s Espoo campus, may not be that appealing to the eyes but are innovative.

One can also see the GATCHA autonomous bus, part of a smart project, driving around in the Nokia campus.

In a detailed video, Nokia said the smart poles will enable 5G digital services to monitor air quality, improve road safety and transport efficiency. The poles are not only tech savvy but also cost-effective.

The LuxTurrim5G embeds 5G inside light poles, enabling smart city services from public safety and energy efficiency to public transportation among others.

This is a Nokia Bell Labs driven ecosystem project that is developing and demonstrating 5G network based on smart poles with integrated antennas, base stations, sensors, screens and other devices.

Browsing will become all the easier, better and faster on the go once these smart poles come into force. It will also enable you to enjoy seamless browsing, checking navigation apps wherever you are.

The cameras fitted on these smart poles would also restrict miscreants from carrying out any wrong deeds.

Though the smart poles are at the nascent stage and being tested in Finland only for now, they will quite be helpful when they are made available in other countries dealing with heavy traffic such as India.

The technology might also come handy to identify and clampdown on traffic violators.