A look at PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller: All hail this stormtrooper

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:54 IST

We are yet to see the PlayStation 5 but Sony has jumped the gun and unveiled the controller for its next-gen console. The new DualSense controller, that comes with strong Stormtrooper vibes (which we love), marks a big departure for Sony’s controller design over its 25-year history of PS consoles.

Don’t know what a Stormtrooper looks like? Here you go…

The new controller comes with some big changes on the inside. There is haptic feedback that replaces the rumble tech seen (felt) on previous controllers and new adaptive triggers that can adjust the resistance for different gameplay effects. There is also an integrated microphone (a first for Sony controllers), a long-overdue USB-C port, a two-tone colour scheme and a more rounded shape to the grips and face buttons.

The share button has also been renamed to “create” button, which will offer “new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world”. More details about that will be announced closer to the launch.

Also Read: Sony PS5 gaming console’s entire specification list announced, here’s what you will get

Some of the buttons on the DualSense have also been tweaked a bit as compared to the old DualShock 4. For example, the PlayStation button is now cut out in the actual shape of the PS logo and the triggers have a more angled design as compared to older Sony controllers.

The new DualSense has some of the features from the DualShock 4 like the center-mounted touchpad and the light bar. The light bar though has been moved from the top back of the controller to the left and right sides of the touchpad.

Sony has stuck to its symmetrical control layout with the D-pad and face buttons being placed at the top of the controller along with the matching analog sticks on the bottom.

For now, we don’t know if the DualSense is going to come in other colours or not, we might have more details closer to the launch. We will also have to wait till then to find out what the price might be.