A new Apple TV might be coming soon

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 16:45 IST

The latest beta version of Apple’s tvOS 13.4 update has a pointer that indicates towards an unreleased Apple TV model. There is a possibility that Apple might be launching this new model soon.

According to reports, the reference in the updates reveals a new Apple TV with the code name T1125. The current Apple TV 4K is called J105a and the HD model is called J42d. The letter T in the new model suggests that it might be an internal model.

The reference also indicates that this upcoming Apple TV uses the same architecture found in the A12 and A13 Bionic chip. Currently, the Apple TV 4K uses the A10X Fusion chip and therefore the A12 or the A13 will be a definite upgrade.

And speaking of new launches in the pipeline, Apple is also looking to launch an esports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC next year. This is going to be Apple’s first foray into the segment and they still have not officially disclosed whether this new Mac will be a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro. Rumours also suggest that it might be a an iMac.

Reports claims that the computer may be a large-screen laptop or all-in-one desktop with a price tag of up to $5,000.

Apple has actively entered the gaming industry this year. With the advent of the iOS 13 in September, Apple Arcade launched its game subscription service.