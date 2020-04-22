e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Aarogya Setu app finds three corona suspects in UP

Aarogya Setu app finds three corona suspects in UP

The three persons had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and filled the questionnaire for self-assessment which tells users the risk level of catching infection.

tech Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
The three persons had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and filled the questionnaire for self-assessment which tells users the risk level of catching infection.
The three persons had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and filled the questionnaire for self-assessment which tells users the risk level of catching infection.(REUTERS)
         

Three Corona suspects reported themselves to the government through the Aarogya app and their samples have now been sent for testing.

The three persons had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and filled the questionnaire for self-assessment which tells users the risk level of catching infection.

Since their risk level was high, the app provided them options to contact helpline for testing or pass the information to the health ministry. They chose to inform the health ministry which then informed the state government.

Also read: Aarogya Setu app to get e-pass feature soon

“After getting names, address and phone numbers of three persons from the government, we sent our staff to collect the samples which have been sent for testing,” said chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agarwal.

He said that if people download the Aarogya app, it would help the government a great deal since they would be able to realize the seriousness of the situation and report themselves to the concerned authorities, as it happened in these cases.

top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech