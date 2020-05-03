Aarogya Setu app: Here are 5 things you should know about it

tech

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:05 IST

Indian government launched its Covid-19 tracker app called Aarogya Setu last month in a bid to track the spread of the Covid-19 in the country. The app gained popularity among the masses and it touched the 50 million mark within 13 days of its launch.

“Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 million users, radio 38 yrs, television 13 yrs, Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days. AarogyaSetu, India’s app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an App,” Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant wrote in his tweet.

As the app’s user base increased, the government introduced new features to it. For instance, the app is expected to get the e-pass functionality soon. In addition to this, the app is also likely to make its way to feature phones soon, which in turn will let the government trace the spread of the virus better.

Both government and private organisations are pushing people to download the Aarogya Setu app. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, here are five things you should know about it:

-- Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all government and public sector employees.

-- The government has also made the app mandatory for all private sector employees.

-- The Aarogya Setu app has also been made compulsory for people living in the coronavirus Containment Zones inside the 130 districts identified as the Red Zones.

-- Once the manufacturing of smartphones resumes in India, the Aarogya Setu app is expected to be pre-installed on all smartphones in the country.

-- Government’s decision to make the Aarogya Setu app compulsory for all users has raised concerns among the security experts many of whom have raised questions about the safety of the data.