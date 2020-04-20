Aarogya Setu app to get r-pass feature soon

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:10 IST

Earlier this month, a government official confirmed that the Aarogya Setu app would get the e-pass functionality in the coming days. Now, it seems that feature might be making its way to the app soon.

To give you some context, an e-pass allows people to travel within the city for accessing essential services. Up until now, people could get an e-pass issued by sending a message on WhatsApp or via online means. Now, it looks like the government is gearing to roll out the feature to the Aarogya Setu app soon.

Earlier this feature was listed as ‘Coming Soon’ in the Indian’s government’s Covid-19 spread tracker app. But now, the app shows ‘No e-pass available’ with a message that the e-pass when issued would appear in the e-pass tab of the app, indicating that feature would be rolled out to the app soon.

The e-pass feature as seen in the app. ( Aarogya Setu app )

Separately, the Aarogya Setu app touched the 60 million mark recently. Announcing the news on Twitter, the Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister RS Prasad said that the feat reflected the commitment of people in fighting the virus outbreak. He also praised PM Narendra Modi for his guidance. It is worth mentioning that the app touched the 60 million mark shortly after it became the world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads.