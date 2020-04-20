e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Aarogya Setu app to get r-pass feature soon

Aarogya Setu app to get r-pass feature soon

Earlier the e-pass feature was listed as ‘Coming Soon’ in the Indian’s government’s Covid-19 spread tracker app.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The app reached 60 million downloads this week.
The app reached 60 million downloads this week.(Aarogya Setu app)
         

Earlier this month, a government official confirmed that the Aarogya Setu app would get the e-pass functionality in the coming days. Now, it seems that feature might be making its way to the app soon.

To give you some context, an e-pass allows people to travel within the city for accessing essential services. Up until now, people could get an e-pass issued by sending a message on WhatsApp or via online means. Now, it looks like the government is gearing to roll out the feature to the Aarogya Setu app soon.

Earlier this feature was listed as ‘Coming Soon’ in the Indian’s government’s Covid-19 spread tracker app. But now, the app shows ‘No e-pass available’ with a message that the e-pass when issued would appear in the e-pass tab of the app, indicating that feature would be rolled out to the app soon.

The e-pass feature as seen in the app.
The e-pass feature as seen in the app. ( Aarogya Setu app )

Separately, the Aarogya Setu app touched the 60 million mark recently. Announcing the news on Twitter, the Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister RS Prasad said that the feat reflected the commitment of people in fighting the virus outbreak. He also praised PM Narendra Modi for his guidance. It is worth mentioning that the app touched the 60 million mark shortly after it became the world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads.

tags
top news
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech