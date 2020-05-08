Aarogya Setu becomes world’s 7th most downloaded app in April, beats Netflix and others

tech

Aarogya Setu, the Covid-19 tracking app that has already reached the 9 crore user milestone within weeks, is now also one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps. According to Sensor Tower’s April numbers, NITI Aayog’s app secured the 7th position in the “Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads” list, overtaking other popular apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and even the streaming app, Netflix. The top six apps were Zoom, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

While this was for ‘Overall downloads’, Aarogya Setu also achieved the 5th position in the top ‘Google Play Downloads’ list. Following the India-made Covid-19 tracking app was Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Samsung Security Update, Telegram and Likee. The top four positions were secured by Zoom, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Aarogya Setu app may see more downloads in the coming days since the govt is now making it mandatory to download in certain regions. Recently, the CEO of MyGov India, Abhishek Singh also confirmed that a version of the app is being made for KaiOS operating system, which powers handsets like Jio Phone. It is not for sure when exactly will this version of Aarogya Setu will roll out.

Singh says that with the KaiOS version, this app will reaching to over 11 crore more citizens in India.

It’s worth adding that feature phone users can also access Aarogya Setu service through the IVRS facility. Citizens will have to give a missed call to ‘1921’ and they will get a call back requesting for inputs regarding their health. The inputs provided by citizens will add to the Aarogya Setu database and the details will be processed to send alerts to people on the action.