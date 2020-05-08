e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Aarogya Setu becomes world’s 7th most downloaded app in April, beats Netflix and others

Aarogya Setu becomes world’s 7th most downloaded app in April, beats Netflix and others

While this was for ‘Overall downloads’, Aarogya Setu also got the 5th position in the top ‘Google Play Downloads’ list.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 11:23 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to Sensor Tower’s April numbers, NITI Aayog’s app secured the 7th position in the “Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads” list, overtaking Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Netflix.
According to Sensor Tower’s April numbers, NITI Aayog’s app secured the 7th position in the “Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads” list, overtaking Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Netflix.(Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times)
         

Aarogya Setu, the Covid-19 tracking app that has already reached the 9 crore user milestone within weeks, is now also one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps. According to Sensor Tower’s April numbers, NITI Aayog’s app secured the 7th position in the “Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads” list, overtaking other popular apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and even the streaming app, Netflix. The top six apps were Zoom, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

While this was for ‘Overall downloads’, Aarogya Setu also achieved the 5th position in the top ‘Google Play Downloads’ list. Following the India-made Covid-19 tracking app was Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Samsung Security Update, Telegram and Likee. The top four positions were secured by Zoom, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Also read: Exclusive: MyGov CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your location data, says it will be useless once Covid-19 is contained

Sensor Tower’s top apps worldwide for the month of April.
Sensor Tower’s top apps worldwide for the month of April. ( Sensor Tower )

Also read: Zoom most downloaded non-game app in April, highest installs from India: Sensor Tower

Aarogya Setu app may see more downloads in the coming days since the govt is now making it mandatory to download in certain regions. Recently, the CEO of MyGov India, Abhishek Singh also confirmed that a version of the app is being made for KaiOS operating system, which powers handsets like Jio Phone. It is not for sure when exactly will this version of Aarogya Setu will roll out.

Singh says that with the KaiOS version, this app will reaching to over 11 crore more citizens in India.

It’s worth adding that feature phone users can also access Aarogya Setu service through the IVRS facility. Citizens will have to give a missed call to ‘1921’ and they will get a call back requesting for inputs regarding their health. The inputs provided by citizens will add to the Aarogya Setu database and the details will be processed to send alerts to people on the action.

top news
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Shashi Tharoor: Arts and culture build bridges, not walls
Shashi Tharoor: Arts and culture build bridges, not walls
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech