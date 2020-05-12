e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Aarogya Setu data sharing: All you need to know about the new protocol

Aarogya Setu data sharing: All you need to know about the new protocol

The ‘Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020’ is meant to use the data only for Covid-19 related health records and nothing else. The data is strictly to keep check on areas and people affected.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 13:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The data captured by the Aarogya Setu app can be retained for 180 days at the maximum. For now, the data is stored for 45 days for uninfected people and 60 days for infected persons.
The data captured by the Aarogya Setu app can be retained for 180 days at the maximum. For now, the data is stored for 45 days for uninfected people and 60 days for infected persons. (Robin Sinha/Hindustan Times)
         

Aarogya Setu has made a lot of headlines lately, not just because of the massive user base it has achieved within weeks but for how it handles your data as well. Addressing those privacy-based questions, the govt yesterday (Monday) issued a notification, revealing where the information is shared and when is it deleted from their servers. While a lot has been said about it, here are some pointers that sum up the entire ‘Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020’ for you.

-The ‘Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020’ is meant to use the data only for Covid-19 related health records and nothing else. The data is strictly to keep check on areas and people affected.

-The data captured by the Aarogya Setu app can be retained for 180 days at the maximum. For now, the data is stored for 45 days for uninfected people and 60 days for infected persons.

Also read: MIT researchers examine Aarogya Setu app, here’s what they have to say

-You can request for a demographic data to be deleted. This includes name, mobile number, age, gender, profession and travel history. “Demographic data of an individual that has been collected by NIC shall be retained for as long as this protocol remains in force or if the individual requests that it be deleted, for a maximum of 30 days from such request, whichever is earlier,” says the MeiTY document.

-The Centre also specified that only the data of those who are infected, are at high risk of being infected or who have come in contact with infected people are most likely to be collected.

-The collected data can be shared with any government department or ministry, which can also pass it on to third parties for the purpose of government’s health responses.

Also read: Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked by Noida Police

-This ‘Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020’ will stay active for six months.

-Violations of the data security protocols by any entity will be punishable under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which invites jail term for up to two years.

-The protocols also allow research institutes to study the data collected by the app after it has undergone hard anonymisation – a process to scrub it of personally identifiable information.

top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In