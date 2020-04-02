Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about Indian govt’s covid-19 tracker

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:24 IST

The Indian government’s coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu was launched today. This app uses your smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near, or in contact with, a covid-19 patient. Aarogya Setu also uses a database to keep a tab on known cases across the country.

For now, here’s all you need to know about the app:

1. It’s currently available for Android and Apple smartphones and is free to download.

2. Can download it from the Play Store and the App Store and you need to register with your phone number.

3. The app has an option to enter your health stats and other credentials as well.

4. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

5. Aarogya Setu uses the government database of known covid-19 cases in the country.

6. Aarogya Setu uses your phone’s location to determine where you are and Bluetooth connectivity to check if you have been within six-feet of a covid-19 affected person.

7. Based on these two, the app tells you if you are at ‘high risk’ or not.

Also Read: Govt launches coronavirus tracker app called Aarogya Setu: Here’s what it does

8. For the app to work you need to give it location access and keep Bluetooth on all the time.

9. If you are at ‘high risk’ or in a ‘high risk’ area, the app will ask you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearest testing centre.

10. Aarogya Setu also suggests tips on how to take basic precautions to prevent getting the virus.

11. The app will share your data with the government in case you test positive for covid-19 or if you came in contact with the covid-19 positive patient.

12. The app’s privacy policy, however, does mention that it does not share data with other third-party apps.

13. The chatbot in the app can answer basic queries and help you check symptoms. It also gives you state-specific helpline numbers.

14. The app is currently supported in 11 languages.

This is what Meity announced at the launch of Aarogya Setu:

“The Government of India today launched a mobile app developed in public-private partnership to bring the people of India together in a resolute fight against COVID-19.

The App, called ‘AarogyaSetu’ joins Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian. It will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Corona Virus infection. It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Once installed in a smart phone through an easy and user-friendly process, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters if any of these contacts is tested positive.

The App will help the Government take necessary timely steps for assessing risk of spread of COVID-19 infection, and ensuring isolation where required.

The app’s design ensures privacy-first. The personal data collected by the App is encrypted using state-of-the-art technology and stays secure on the phone till it is needed for facilitating medical intervention.

Available in 11 languages, the App is ready for pan-India use from day-1 and has highly scalable architecture.

This app is a unique example of the nation’s young talent coming together and pooling resources and efforts to respond to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, digital technology and health services delivery and the potential of young India with a disease-free and healthy future of the nation.”