Aarogya Setu reaches feature phones via toll-free IVRS facility: Here’s how to use it

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:12 IST

The Union Health Ministry has announced ‘Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System’ that can be implemented on feature phones and landline connections under the ambit of the ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile application. The service was until now, limited to iOS and Android smartphones in the form of an app.

The ‘Aarogy Setu Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)’ toll-free service will be available for all the citizens throughout the country. To use the service, citizens will have to give a missed call to ‘1921’ and they will get a call back requesting for inputs regarding their health, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. The inputs provided by citizens will add to the Aarogy Setu database and the details will be processed to send alerts to people on the action.

“The questions asked are aligned with Aarogy Setu App, and based on the responses given, citizens will also get an SMS indicating their health status and further alerts for improving their health,” said the official statement, as per PTI. The service is said to be implemented in 11 regional languages. For those unaware, the Aarogya Setu app is also available in 11 regional languages.

It is worth adding that Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by almost 9 crore users in India. The Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed about this on Tuesday by officials during its 14th meeting in which it also discussed various aspects pertaining to the “performance, impact and benefits” of the Aarogya Setu application.

Adding to the new IVRS system and the standalone app is the AarogyaSetu Mitr portal from where users can get free consultancy from doctors on Covid-19 in addition to ancillary services like home collection of samples for Diagnostics and Medicine delivery at home. One can log on to the website and opt for any of the three options: Consult Doctor, Home Lab Test and ePharmacy. The service is already integrated in the Aarogya Setu app. Tapping on the section opens the mobile version of the website.

