Global professional services company Accenture has acquired California-headquartered DAZ Systems, a provider of Oracle ERP (enterprise resource planning) Cloud services for an undisclosed amount.

With this deal, DAZ’s more than 300 professionals will join Accenture’s Oracle Business Group, Accenture said in a statement on Monday.

The acquisition further bolsters Accenture’s Oracle capabilities to help organisations deploy and integrate enterprise performance management and human capital management applications.

“DAZ has extensive experience implementing Oracle Cloud solutions, which complements Accenture’s established credentials across the Oracle Cloud portfolio,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Technology Services.

“Organisations demand proven expertise, as well as new innovative solutions and methods to help them transform their businesses. DAZ will help us continue to deliver the very best thinking and capabilities to our clients,” Ghosh said.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, DAZ was founded in 1995. It has delivered more than 500 successful Oracle implementations to-date.

