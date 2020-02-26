Accenture opens its third Innovation hub in India

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:01 IST

Accenture on Wednesday opened its third Innovation Hub in India that would help clients co-innovate with company experts across advanced technologies, including extended reality, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and quantum computing, among others.

Part of Accenture’s global innovation network, the Innovation Hub in Pune will seamlessly integrate with the Innovation Hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

“At Accenture, we are focused on helping our clients predict and prepare for these changes by applying advanced technologies to shape their future,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services.

“Our new Innovation Hub in Pune will bring together the best of Accenture’s technology and innovation capabilities from around the world, enable our clients to scale their technology investments and boost their business outcomes across the enterprise, and create new opportunities for local talent,” he added.

Located at SP Infocity in Pune, the new innovation hub will have more than 1,200 employees, featuring Accenture’s second Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Nano Lab will showcase the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide.

Some of the focus areas of the innovation hub include helping clients develop new customer experiences using digital technologies to address the growing complexity of brand-customer interaction, and using the Industry X.0 framework and resources to help clients accelerate innovation outcomes and recast business models.