Acer launches 8 new gaming laptops in India, prices starting at Rs 60,000

Aug 06, 2019

Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Tuesday launched a wide array of gaming laptops within the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 4,50,000 in India.

The new eight devices feature advanced technologies, new designs, advanced cooling system, powered by up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and infused with NVIDIA GeForce graphics processing units, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce our latest line-up of gaming devices for Indian gaming enthusiasts,” said Harish Kohli, President And Managing Director, Acer India.

“The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness and intelligent design,” he added.

In addition to the new laptops, the company has also introduced a 32-inch gaming monitor featuring a full curved 1,800 display at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Availability details about the monitor remain undisclosed as of now.

All of the newly launched Acer devices would be available for purchase in the coming days on online stores as well as on Acer Malls.

“Our new machines are fast, powerful and come loaded with features that are bound to excite the gamers and take their gaming experience to a whole new level,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Consumer Business Head, Acer India.

