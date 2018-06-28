Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at RS 65,999

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on Thursday launched its all new “Nitro 5” gaming laptop, with improved specifications, for Rs 65,999 for the AMD-based model and Rs 72,999 for the 6-Core Intel processor-based variant.

“The new ‘Nitro 5’ has been developed for gamers who want powerful specs to enable great experiences on-the-go at affordable price point. The advanced features and the latest hardware with a refreshed striking exterior adds to its uniqueness and provides the feeling of intensity to a gamer,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement.

Powered by 6-Core high-performance 8th-Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the new device is targeted towards users who enjoy of gaming with friends and building their own network of like-minded players.

The laptop’s refreshed chassis design features a top cover with laser-texturing. There is a matte, crimson red hinge matches the futuristic design of the backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro 5 packs NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon RX560 graphics for faster rendering, improved lighting and texture details.

The system memory is now clocked at a 2666MHz which is about 10% faster than the current standard. There is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and a front-facing HD web camera.

The new Nitro 5 will be available at Acer Exclusive stores, retailers and e-commerce sites.