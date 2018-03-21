Acer Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop launched in India, price starts at Rs 319,999

Taiwanese hardware and electronics brand Acer on Wednesday launched its “Predator Orion 9000” gaming desktop in India.

Starting at Rs 319,999, the gaming desktop features powerful Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processors with up to 18 cores and 36 threads and up to two NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti graphics cards, the company said in a statement.

It is the first gaming desktop with Intel’s Core i9 Extreme Processor and Optane Memory to be available in India, the statement added.

“We are thrilled to welcome to our gaming arsenal the iconic ‘Predator Orion 9000’ gaming desktop,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India.

The gaming desktop also features liquid cooling and Acer’s IceTunnel 2.0 to keep the temperature down while the game heats up.

IceTunnel 2.0 is an advanced airflow management solution that separates the system into several thermal zones, each with an individual airflow tunnel to expel heat, the statement added.

“With the launch of this, we have moved a step closer to our commitment of delivering the best gaming products for gamers at every level,” Panigrahi said.

The “Predator Orion 9000” is available at select Croma stores and Acer Exclusive stores.