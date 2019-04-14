ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device at Rs 4,499

Broadband services provider ACT Fibernet Tuesday launched a 4K video streaming device - ACT Stream TV 4K - priced at Rs 4,499.

The device, which competes with the likes of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Google’s Chromecast, will allow users to stream content from popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube and Sun NxT. ACT Stream TV 4K comes with features like Dolby Passthrough, and support for over 3,000 apps from Google Play Store. ACT Stream TV 4K runs on the latest Android 9 Pie. It also comes with Google Assistant-enabled voice search.

“This is part of our new brand strategy. We will offer innovative customer centric solutions, enhance user experience and cater to entertainment needs of a consumer,” Atria Convergence Technologies CEO Bala Malladi told PTI.

He added that the device will initially be available to ACT customers in the 18 cities where it operates. It also has a one-time subscription service for ACT Fibernet subscribers to upgrade to premium content and includes it with their monthly bill.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:31 IST