ACT Fibernet offers faster, more data to promote work from home amid Coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:56 IST

Indian firms are encouraging users to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The work from home, however, for many will require seamless and more data. Broadband player ACT Fibernet is extending the helping hand with faster speeds and an unlimited fair usage policy until March 31.

“Feel the work from home advantage! To enhance your work efficiency at home due to the present scenario, we are upgrading your speeds to 300 Mbps* and providing you unlimited FUP for March 2020 at NO EXTRA COST,” said the company in a tweet.

ACT Fibernet users can upgrade to the faster speed offer by logging on to the official application. According to Gadgets360, the scheme is available to all ACT Fibernet users in India. It’s worth noting that ACT’s base plans offer 100Mbps speed but under the scheme they’ll be upgraded to 300Mbps.

Feel the work from home advantage! To enhance your work efficiency at home due to the present scenario, we are upgrading your speeds to 300 Mbps* and providing you unlimited FUP for March 2020 at NO EXTRA COST. To avail the offer, log on ACT Fibernet App https://t.co/Gwz4nwtNjX pic.twitter.com/Mx3hZ73qKJ — ACT Fibernet (@ACTFibernet) March 7, 2020

Bengaluru-based ACT Fibernet’s services are currently available in 18 cities around the country. The list includes cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmeadabad and more.

Earlier, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL replaced caller tunes of millions of users with coronavirus awareness messages.

“Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Regularly clean hands with soap. Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has cough, fever, or breathlessness maintain one metre distance. If needed, visit your nearest health centre immediately,” the message, which is followed by a helpline number +91-11-23797-8046, says.