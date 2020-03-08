e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / ACT Fibernet offers faster, more data to promote work from home amid Coronavirus outbreak

ACT Fibernet offers faster, more data to promote work from home amid Coronavirus outbreak

ACT Fibernet is offering faster speeds and an unlimited fair usage policy until March 31 to support work from home.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
ACT Fibernet is offering 300Mbps, unlimited FUP to support work from home
ACT Fibernet is offering 300Mbps, unlimited FUP to support work from home(AP)
         

Indian firms are encouraging users to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The work from home, however, for many will require seamless and more data. Broadband player ACT Fibernet is extending the helping hand with faster speeds and an unlimited fair usage policy until March 31.

“Feel the work from home advantage! To enhance your work efficiency at home due to the present scenario, we are upgrading your speeds to 300 Mbps* and providing you unlimited FUP for March 2020 at NO EXTRA COST,” said the company in a tweet.

ACT Fibernet users can upgrade to the faster speed offer by logging on to the official application. According to Gadgets360, the scheme is available to all ACT Fibernet users in India. It’s worth noting that ACT’s base plans offer 100Mbps speed but under the scheme they’ll be upgraded to 300Mbps.

 

ALSO READ: From virtual meetings to work from home: How are firms tackling coronavirus challenge

Bengaluru-based ACT Fibernet’s services are currently available in 18 cities around the country. The list includes cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmeadabad and more.

Earlier, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL replaced caller tunes of millions of users with coronavirus awareness messages.

“Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Regularly clean hands with soap. Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has cough, fever, or breathlessness maintain one metre distance. If needed, visit your nearest health centre immediately,” the message, which is followed by a helpline number +91-11-23797-8046, says.

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
ED takes custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 11
ED takes custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 11
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Celebrating women cab drivers in India
Celebrating women cab drivers in India
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech