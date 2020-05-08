e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / ACT Fibernet reports 40% surge in peak traffic in March, average downloads grow too

ACT Fibernet reports 40% surge in peak traffic in March, average downloads grow too

According to ACT Fibernet, its network saw a 109% increase in visits to streaming service platforms.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
ACT Fibernet releases State of Internet Traffic Trends from February – April 2020
ACT Fibernet releases State of Internet Traffic Trends from February – April 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

ACT Fibernet on Friday released its State of Internet Traffic Trend report which measures traffic data between February, 2020 and April, 2020.

According to the report, ACT Fibernet saw a 40% increase in the peak traffic in the month of March. On one particular day in March, ACT Fibernet’s 98.7% of its subscriber base was online. The broadband company also reported a growth in demand for data in all key cities including the Tier II.

ACT Fibernet said that the average downloads grew by 66% per user per month whereas uploads increased by 37% per user per month.

ACT Fibernet was one of the first broadband players to launch schemes focused on Work from Home users in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. With people spending more time indoors, traffic towards OTT and streaming platforms grew exponentially on its network.

According to the company, streaming traffic grew by 55% with no significant difference in traffic flow between weekend or weekday. The overall traffic increased by 73% on weekdays and 65% on weekends, it said in the report.

ALSO READ: India’s internet consumption up during Covid-19 lockdown, shows data

“…The data and statistics we have collected showcases how home broadband has played a critical role in keeping people seamlessly connected during this challenging time. Our work from home Offer of providing Free 300 mbps speed upgrade and unlimited data has been really well received by customers enabling them to continue with their work life productively,” said Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.

ALSO READ: India has more internet users in rural areas than urban: IAMAI report

Here are some more highlights from the State of Internet Traffic Trend report:

1. 109% increase in visits to streaming service platforms

2. 3:00-4:30PM is the new “Prime Time.”

3. Users are streaming almost the same time on weekdays as they’re on weekends.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech