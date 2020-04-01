ACT Fibernet’s upgraded speed scheme extended till April 30

tech

ACT Fibernet has extended its upgraded speed and more data offer for broadband users till April 30. The company last month had announced the upgrade scheme to benefit users working remotely till March 31. Users who had availed the benefit will automatically get the extended offer.

Under the scheme, ACT Fibernet is offering upgraded speed to 300Mbps, up from the base 100Mbps. It’s also giving unlimited FUP on the data at no cost. The scheme is available through the official application. Gadgets360 first reported about the warranty extension.

ACT Fibernet operates in select cities in India including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and more.

Apart from ACT Fibernet, other broadband players are also offering benefits to their customers as the government has enforced a nationwide lockdown.

BSNL has launched a ‘Work@Home’ plan under which it’s giving free data to landline users who don’t have a broadband connection.

Reliance Jio has launched a double data offer for Jio Fiber users. It also introduced a new scheme under which it is giving 100GB monthly data at 10Mbps to new customers without any service charge.

For mobile phone users, Reliance Jio has introduced a Rs 251 work from home plan. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced validity extension and free talktime to low-income subscribers.