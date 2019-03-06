ACT Fibernet users can now pay for Netflix with broadband bill, get cashback up to Rs 350 per month

Internet service provider Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Fibernet on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with online content streaming platform Netflix to expand payment and cashback offers for users across Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As part of this partnership, “Entertainment” plan users of ACT Fibernet would be able to pay for their monthly Netflix subscription through their ACT Fibernet bill itself with an assured cashback of up to Rs 350 per month, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Netflix and to provide exceptional benefits and convenience to our users,” said Ravi Karthik, Marketing Head, ACT.

Priced at Rs 1,159, the starting rate of the six-months and 12-months “Entertainment” packs is the highest in Bengaluru, escalating up to Rs 5,999. In Delhi, the lowest plan costs Rs 999 and it goes up to Rs 1,249.

“We are delighted to partner with ACT Fibernet to enable their customers to pay for their Netflix subscription as part of their ACT bill and enjoy our content on any Internet-connected screen,” said Abhishek Nag, Director - Business Development, Netflix India.

The offer would launch into effect from March 7 and gradually be expanded to other markets, the company added.

