Addicted to PUBG Mobile? Here’s how to restrict app use on your smartphone

PUBG Mobile is possibly the most popular smartphone game in India. But the battle royale game has been receiving flak for having a negative influence on one’s health, especially children. Some Indian cities have even gone ahead and banned PUBG Mobile.

Games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are helping the gaming industry grow, but its addiction is creating a negative impact. According to Limelight Network’s “State of Online Gaming” report, Indian gamers are sacrificing on sleep, food and even social life for gaming. The report states that Indian gamers spend almost seven hours every week just playing online games.

PUBG Mobile is reportedly testing time limit of six hours in India. This feature hasn’t been confirmed or rolled out officially for all users. In the meantime, users can follow some of these instructions to curb their PUBG Mobile addiction. These apps can also help screen time addiction in general and for other apps.

Digital Wellbeing

Google introduced ‘Digital Wellbeing’ with Android Pie to help users understand and control their smartphone usage. Digital Wellbeing gives a breakdown of how much time users spend on their phone, and also individual reports on apps. Users can also set time limits for apps for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour or customise according to their wish.

Digital Wellbeing is however exclusive to only select Android Pie phones. Not all Android users can use this feature. There are some third-party apps similar to Digital Wellbeing available on Google Play Store.

ActionDash

This app is the closest you can get to Digital Wellbeing. ActionDash’s layout and icons are quite similar to Digital Wellbeing with weekly and daily reports of app usage. ActionDash however does not have the time limit feature. Users can still get detailed reports on their smartphone usage for every app.

Space

Space by Boundless Mind lets users get create space from the apps they don’t want to delete but are addicted to. Space will alert users when screen time on apps increase and accordingly reward them for goals achieved.

App Detox

App Detox comes with multiple options for users to control their usage. In addition to setting time limits, users can choose different usage habits. For example, App Detox can restrict apps to only a few launches, or not use them at specific times on specific days. One interesting feature on App Detox is requiring users to walk if they want to use the app.

Screen Time

Similar to Digital Wellbeing, Screen Time lets iPhone users keep a track of their smartphone usage. Screen Time is available in the Settings menu. iPhone users can set a ‘Downtime’ schedule for users to spend time away from the screen. Users can also set time limits for individual apps. Screen Time is available with iOS 12.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:03 IST