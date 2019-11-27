e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Adobe appoints Nanda Kambhatla to head India research team

Adobe’s research initiatives include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Big-Data Analytics and Insight, and Content Intelligence technologies.

tech Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Adobe research team in India gets a new head.
Adobe research team in India gets a new head.(REUTERS)
         

Software giant Adobe on Wednesday announced it has appointed Nanda Kambhatla to head the Adobe Research team in India.

Based out of Bengaluru, Kambhatla will lead Adobe’s research initiatives in the region, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Big-Data Analytics and Insight, and Content Intelligence technologies, the company said in a statement.

“Over the years, the Adobe Research team in Bengaluru has made a significant impact on Adobe’s industry-leading products and solutions, through world-class research. With Dr Kambhatla’s appointment, we further strengthen Adobe’s commitment to transforming digital experiences, through innovation,” said Shriram Revankar, Vice President and Fellow, Adobe Research.

With more than 20 years of research experience, Kambhatla worked as Vice President of Enterprise AI at SymphonyAI. He has also worked at the IBM Research in various capacities.

With more than 5,500 employees contributing to over a third of the company’s overall Research and Development, India is a strategic market for Adobe from an innovation and business standpoint.

The Adobe Research team in Bengaluru involves some of the industry’s top research talent that delivers innovation around new-age technologies.

tags
top news
Growth may be down but there won’t be any recession: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Growth may be down but there won’t be any recession: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sena to have 15 ministers in Maharashtra, Deputy CM’s post for NCP: Report
Sena to have 15 ministers in Maharashtra, Deputy CM’s post for NCP: Report
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech