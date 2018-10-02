Adobe Document Cloud, Acrobat DC products updated with new features

Adobe has finally given its Adobe Document Cloud the much needed update. The company on Tuesday rolled out an all-new Acrobat DC with a range of new features such as touch support for editing on tablets, PDF signing on all kinds of devices, and more.

The focus, however, is on making PDFs more relevant and useful to professionals. The company claims more than 200 billion PDFs were opened in Adobe products last year alone.

“They [PDFs} have become the currency of modern work, communicating information from contracts, textbooks, financial statements and creative designs to everything in between,” said the company in a release.

Acrobat DC: What’s new

Now, users can quickly share a PDF and keep track of who has seen it. You can also restrict the number of people the document is shared with, and even send reminders. Recipients can now add comments and quickly give feedback.

Better scanning, editing capabilities

Adobe has rolled out new versions of Acrobat Reader mobile app and Adobe Scan. The updates focus on making more PDFs more useful on mobile. This includes ability to edit documents on tablet devices and even add digital signatures.

Adobe Scan now supports newer languages - French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Based on the company’s Sensei AI, Adobe Scan app uses image recognition tools to quickly identify contact information from printed business cards and turn them into digital contacts.

Adobe DC Desktop and Acrobat Reader mobile and Document Cloud web app now recognise form fill.

“Adobe Sensei analyzes documents to recognize the field type, size and position so that users can just tap and type content without having to change tools manually or align text in field boxes,” said the company.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 14:10 IST